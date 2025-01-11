2-alarm fire damages home in Delaware County; investigation underway

Firefighters battled a two-alarm house fire in Upper Darby, Delaware County, early Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out at a home on the 200 block of Maypole Road near Walnut Street around 12:30 a.m., Upper Darby Professional Firefighters shared in a Facebook post.

NBC10 was on the scene as workers started to board up the home windows.

No injuries were reported, and officials are investigating the cause.