Credit card skimming device found at NJ Family Dollar store, police say

Police in Pennsauken, New Jersey, are warning shoppers after a credit card skimming device was found on a machine inside a Family Dollar store located along Route 130

By NBC10 Staff

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Customers at a Family Dollar store in Pennsauken, New Jersey are being warned to check with their credit card companies after a credit card skimming device was found on a machine there, officials said.

In a post on social media, police in Pennsauken, NJ, claim a credit card skimmer was discovered at a Family Dollar store located at 5043 North Route 130.

Police are warning customers that shop at that location to contact their credit card companies as law enforcement officials said it is "unknown" just how long this skimmer may have been in place and potentially accessing customers' information.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police in Pennsauken at 856-488-0080 Ext-2411.

