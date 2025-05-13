Credit card skimmers repeatedly removed from Bucks Co. Wawa store

Customers of a Bucks County Wawa store are being warned to check their bank accounts carefully as, officials said, illegal credit card skimmers were removed from the same location twice in under a week.

According to police, a pair of illegal credit card skimmers were discovered and removed from a Wawa store located along the 3500 block of Bethlehem Pike over the past few days.

The Hilltown Township Police Department has shared an image of how illegal credit card skimmers were installed inside ATMs at a Bucks County Wawa store. (Hilltown Township Police Department)

The first device, police said, was discovered and removed from the store on Monday, May 5, 2025, then on Sunday, May 11, 2025, a second illegal credit card skimming device was found and removed at that same Wawa location.

Police officials are warning customers to that store to check their bank and credit card accounts for any unauthorized activity.

No arrests have yet been made, but an investigation into this incident, officials said, is ongoing.