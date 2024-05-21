Crayola is on a mission to reunite adults with their childhood artwork and they are asking for the public's help to find a former student who attended a New Jersey school in the late 80s.

The crayon manufacturer, based in Pennsylvania, is opening its art archives as part of its Campaign for Creativity in hopes of sparking new conversations about the importance of childhood creativity.

Among the initial pieces being released is artwork that was created in the late 80s at Slackwood School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey by a student named Margaret.

The artwork is titled "Flying to Cat Land" and was part of a Crayola art program called Dream Makers.

The piece includes a dream statement that reads, “My Dream is that I wish I had 4 cats that were magic so I could fly on them to cat land.”

"This is the first wave of art being returned in what Crayola hopes to be the ultimate return of all 1,000 pieces of art remaining in its archives from what was once one of the largest collections of children's artworks in the world," Caroyla said in a news release.

To learn more about Campaign for Creativity and find additional information about the art return visit crayola.com.