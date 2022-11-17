Lehigh Valley

Crashed Tanker Truck Leaks Fuel, Hundreds Forced From Lehigh Valley Homes

Bethlehem residents needed to leave their homes due to a fuel leak following a tanker truck crash

By Dan Stamm

About 1,000 people were forced from their homes due to a tanker truck leaking fuel after a crash in the Lehigh Valley Thursday morning.

The tanker overturned near Paul Avenue and West Union Avenue in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Bethlehem police said. That's a residential area.

Northampton County dispatchers said around 1,000 people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution, dispatcher said. Nitschmann Middle School was being used as a temporary shelter.

The tanker truck driver was being treated for undisclosed injuries.

The exact cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

SkyForce10 is headed to the scene and this story will be updated.

