Crash shuts down part of Southbound I-476 in Delco, officials say

By Brendan Brightman

Southbound lanes on the I-476 between Ext 3: Swarthmore/Media and Exit 1: MacDade Blvd are shut down due to an accident, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Sunday evening.

How many cars were involved in the crash or if anyone was injured is not clear at this time.

Traffic appeared to be moving slower than usual on the northbound lanes as well.

Officials say the anticipated reopening of the roadway is around 8:39 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

