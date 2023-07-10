New Jersey

Crash snarls traffic along I-295 in New Jersey

An overturned vehicle caused traffic to back up for miles in Logan Township on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Traffic stalls behind a crash along I-295 in New Jersey on Monday morning.
NBC10

Commuters ready to start their work week were delayed early Monday as an overturned vehicle slowed traffic along I-295 southbound in Logan Township, New Jersey, at the start of the morning rush hour.

At about 7:15 a.m., SkyForce10 captured footage of first responders moving traffic around a silver vehicle that had been pulled apart, as nearby traffic stalled for an estimated distance of about three miles.

By 7:30 a.m., crews were still working to clear the crash.

Law enforcement officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
