Crash snarls traffic along I-295 in New Jersey

Commuters ready to start their work week were delayed early Monday as an overturned vehicle slowed traffic along I-295 southbound in Logan Township, New Jersey, at the start of the morning rush hour.

At about 7:15 a.m., SkyForce10 captured footage of first responders moving traffic around a silver vehicle that had been pulled apart, as nearby traffic stalled for an estimated distance of about three miles.

By 7:30 a.m., crews were still working to clear the crash.

Law enforcement officials have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.