Crash Shut Down Westbound Lanes of I-76 on Walt Whitman Bridge

A person is seriously injured and all westbound lanes of Interstate 76 near the Walt Whitman Bridge were closed as rush hour began Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The traffic is backed up shortly after the toll lanes on the New Jersey side of the bridge separating the Garden State and Pennsylvania.

A person trapped in the wreckage of two vehicles involved in the crash was eventually rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, emergency officials said. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. and the westbound lanes of the highway remained closed for about half an hour. At 5 p.m., state police started allowing some traffic to begin passing the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.