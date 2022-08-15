rush hour crash

Crash Shut Down Westbound Lanes of I-76 on Walt Whitman Bridge

One person reportedly trapped in the two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon was eventually freed from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital.

By Brian X. McCrone

A person is seriously injured and all westbound lanes of Interstate 76 near the Walt Whitman Bridge were closed as rush hour began Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The traffic is backed up shortly after the toll lanes on the New Jersey side of the bridge separating the Garden State and Pennsylvania.

A person trapped in the wreckage of two vehicles involved in the crash was eventually rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, emergency officials said. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. and the westbound lanes of the highway remained closed for about half an hour. At 5 p.m., state police started allowing some traffic to begin passing the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

rush hour crashBrian X. McCrone
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us