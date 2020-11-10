Northeast Philadelphia

Driver Crashes Onto Lawn After Being Shot

A neighbor says she heard four to five gunshots and then a loud boom as an SUV crashed onto a yard in Northeast Philadelphia's Lawndale neighborhood early Tuesday

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An SUV crashed into some bushes and a tree in front of a Northeast Philadelphia home after the driver was shot early Tuesday.

The crash took place at Montour and Longshore streets in the Lawndale neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. A neighbor reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots from a distance followed by a loud boom near her home.

The neighbor walked outside to find the SUV crashed on a yard. It wasn’t clear if anyone was in the home.

Police didn’t reveal the condition of the driver.

Investigators placed a sheet over the vehicle as they searched for clues.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

