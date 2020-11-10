An SUV crashed into some bushes and a tree in front of a Northeast Philadelphia home after the driver was shot early Tuesday.

The crash took place at Montour and Longshore streets in the Lawndale neighborhood around 4:30 a.m. A neighbor reported hearing what sounded like multiple gunshots from a distance followed by a loud boom near her home.

Neighbor says she heard 4 or 5 shots coming from farther away then a loud boom outside her house.



Walked out to find this car crashed into a tree in a yard. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/XAxfM7rgLn — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) November 10, 2020

The neighbor walked outside to find the SUV crashed on a yard. It wasn’t clear if anyone was in the home.

Police didn’t reveal the condition of the driver.

Investigators placed a sheet over the vehicle as they searched for clues.

