Teen girl, young man were both shot prior to crash in Chadds Ford, police say

A teen girl who died and a young man who was critically injured were both shot in the head before their vehicle crashed in Chadds Ford Township, Pennsylvania, on Easter Sunday, state police revealed.

On April 20, around 3:30 a.m., a 19-year-old man was driving a BMW at a high rate of speed through numerous red lights southbound on Baltimore Pike, police said. The BMW then crossed into the northbound lanes, exited the road and struck a telephone pole.

First responders found the BMW flipped onto its roof. The passenger – a 17-year-old girl from Brookhaven – was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver – a 19-year-old man from Media – was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police have not yet revealed their identities.

On Tuesday, April 29, state police revealed that both the driver and teen girl had been shot in the head prior to the crash. They also said two guns and two fired cartridge casings were recovered from within the vehicle.

Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting but said there is currently no threat to the public. They continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash should call Pennsylvania State Police at 484-840-1000.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.