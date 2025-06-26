Traffic backed up after crash on Route 42 in South Jersey

A crash on Route 42 is causing major traffic delays in South Jersey.

Drivers appeared to be getting diverted onto the Interstate 295 exit ramp to avoid the crash site.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 11 p.m. where northbound traffic could be seen at a standstill for at least one mile in Deptford.

A firetruck and several police cars were on scene. A white pickup truck was visible in the grassy area off the shulder and a sedan had its driver side crashed into the highway's barricade.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt in this incident.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for updates.