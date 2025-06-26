New Jersey

Traffic backed up after crash on Route 42 in South Jersey

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A crash on Route 42 is causing major traffic delays in South Jersey.

Drivers appeared to be getting diverted onto the Interstate 295 exit ramp to avoid the crash site.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 was over the scene just before 11 p.m. where northbound traffic could be seen at a standstill for at least one mile in Deptford.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A firetruck and several police cars were on scene. A white pickup truck was visible in the grassy area off the shulder and a sedan had its driver side crashed into the highway's barricade.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt in this incident.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us