Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills person near Jersey Shore

A driver struck and killed a person crossing a busy roadway near several Jersey Shore motels Thursday night and then drove off, according to investigators.

The deadly hit-and-run crash occurred as the pedestrian tried to cross Black Horse Pike (U.S. Route 40) near Bayport Drive in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township around 6:40 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Police said in a news release.

The driver fled westbound on the Black Horse Pike, police said. The unidentified victim died at the scene.

"Investigators are looking for a vehicle with front end damage that would have been in the area at the time of the crash," police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police urged drivers to avoid Route 40 following the crash as they searched for clues.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just after 9 p.m. A large police presence was visible as most of the lanes of the roadway were blocked off. Only one lane appeared to be getting by.

The scene was finally cleared after about three and half hours, police said.

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to call the EHTPD Traffic Safety Unit at (609)926-2661.