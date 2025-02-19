Police in southern New Jersey are searching for a driver accused of hitting a person and then fleeing the scene on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the Black Horse Pike in front of the Economy Inn in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, according to police.

The person who was hit died, according to the police with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department. Their identity is not known at this time.

Officials also said they do not know the identity of the driver or their vehicle accused in this crash.

Neighbors are being urged to avoid the area as the westbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike are shut down as police investigate.

If you have any information, or witnessed this crash, please contact the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2641 or Police Dispatch at 609-927-5200 right away.