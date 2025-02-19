New Jersey

Hit-and-run driver wanted: Pedestrian killed at the Jersey Shore

By Emily Rose Grassi

Google Maps

Police in southern New Jersey are searching for a driver accused of hitting a person and then fleeing the scene on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Feb. 18 on the Black Horse Pike in front of the Economy Inn in the West Atlantic City section of Egg Harbor Township, according to police.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The person who was hit died, according to the police with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department. Their identity is not known at this time.

Officials also said they do not know the identity of the driver or their vehicle accused in this crash.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Neighbors are being urged to avoid the area as the westbound lanes of the Black Horse Pike are shut down as police investigate.

If you have any information, or witnessed this crash, please contact the Egg Harbor Township Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2641 or Police Dispatch at 609-927-5200 right away.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us