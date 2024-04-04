Police have shut I-95 in Chester Township on Thursday morning after a police vehicle -- that was allegedly stolen by a man who had been shot in a confrontation with officers -- crashed along the roadway in Chester Township.

According to police, the incident began at about 2:30 a.m., when officers responded to, what officials said was, a domestic call at the Cynwyd Club Apartment complex along the 1300 block of Cynwyd Club Dr. in Wilmington, Del.

At that time, while officers were working to manage that situation, one of the men involved in the incident ran and got into a physical altercation with a police officer, officials said on Thursday morning.

During that altercation, the man was shot three times by police before he jumped into a police cruiser and drove away, officials said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Shortly after he left, the man caused an accident with another vehicle along Route 7 near Milltown Road before heading to I-95 and driving into Pennsylvania, according to police.

Law enforcement officials said the man eventually crashed the police vehicle along I-95 northbound in Chester Township after a pursuit.

The man who was shot is expected to survive and no officers were injured in this incident, officials told NBC10.

Officials have not yet provided more details on this incident, however, they said an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials have told NBC10 that they expect to provide more information later in the day.

Avoiding the area

For those traveling in the area on Thursday morning, there are alternate routes of travel available for those looking to avoid traffic.

Northbound lanes of I-95 are closed at the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester, Pa. as of 6:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Drivers can avoid the area by using Route 13 at 9th Street, Route 291 at 2nd Street or by using surface roads.

Either way, drivers are advised to allow additional time during their commute through this area on Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.