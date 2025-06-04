Police responding to deadly car crash in Limerick Township, officials say

Police are investigating a deadly crash around the 300 block of Ridge Pike in Limerick Township on Tuesday night, Montgomery County Dispatchers said.

NBC10 saw white sheets at the scene, which indicates that there have been deaths as a result of the crash.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to Montgomery County Dispatchers, there were at least three victims involved in the crash, but it is not known what the conditions of all of them are.

Léelo en español aquí

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

SkyForce10 flew over the scene and saw first responders there, along with several cars with damage. It is believed that at least one vehicle crashed into a retaining wall.

Witnesses told NBC10 that they heard sirens before the crash happened.

The force of the crash was so strong that auto parts flew into the second floor of the building across from the crash scene, the owner of the building said.

The roadway around the crash was closed to traffic as police investigated.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.