Police responding to deadly car crash in Limerick Township, officials say

By Brendan Brightman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a deadly crash around the 300 block of Ridge Pike in Limerick Township on Tuesday night, Montgomery County Dispatchers said.

NBC10 saw white sheets at the scene, which indicates that there have been deaths as a result of the crash.

According to Montgomery County Dispatchers, there were at least three victims involved in the crash, but it is not known what the conditions of all of them are.

Léelo en español aquí

SkyForce10 flew over the scene and saw first responders there, along with several cars with damage. It is believed that at least one vehicle crashed into a retaining wall.

Witnesses told NBC10 that they heard sirens before the crash happened.

The force of the crash was so strong that auto parts flew into the second floor of the building across from the crash scene, the owner of the building said.

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

The roadway around the crash was closed to traffic as police investigated.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

