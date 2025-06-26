Philadelphia

Crash involving motorcycle in Northeast Philly under investigation

Officials are on scene at a crash that happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Comly Road in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

By Emily Rose Grassi

An investigation is underway after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Comly Road on Wednesday, June 25.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 9:30 p.m. where several police cars could be seen blocking the intersection around a gas station.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A white car was visible with damage to its front end and a dark-colored motorcycle was seen laying on its side nearby.

Yellow and red police caution tape was visible around the area of the gas station.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Philly's largest blue collar worker union plans to strike in 5 days

Pennsylvania 3 hours ago

Pa. Catholic school teacher, coach charged with child porn possession

No word yet on if anyone was hurt. NBC10 has crews heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us