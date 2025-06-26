Crash involving motorcycle in Northeast Philly under investigation

An investigation is underway after a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.

The crash happened at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Comly Road on Wednesday, June 25.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

SkyForce10 was over the scene around 9:30 p.m. where several police cars could be seen blocking the intersection around a gas station.

Wawa Welcome America newsletter: your guide to 16 days of free events celebrating freedom and liberty. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A white car was visible with damage to its front end and a dark-colored motorcycle was seen laying on its side nearby.

Yellow and red police caution tape was visible around the area of the gas station.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt. NBC10 has crews heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.