Crash involving motorcycle closes lanes of Northeast Extension, I-476

By Kaleah Mcilwain

A crash involving a motorcycle along I-476 in Lansdale has blocked several lanes along the Northeast Extension Tuesday afternoon.

All southbound lanes at the Lansdale Interchange remain closed. All traffic southbound must exit at Lansdale #31 Interchange, according to the PA Turnpike.

Léelo en español aquí.

At this time there is no information on if anyone was injured in the crash, however, a medical helicopter did land around 5:40 p.m.

At this time police have not released any information on this crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

