Crash involving motorcycle closes lanes of Northeast Extension, I-476

A crash involving a motorcycle along I-476 in Lansdale has blocked several lanes along the Northeast Extension Tuesday afternoon.

All southbound lanes at the Lansdale Interchange remain closed. All traffic southbound must exit at Lansdale #31 Interchange, according to the PA Turnpike.

Léelo en español aquí.

CRASH BLOCKING UPDATE - I-476 Northboundat mile 25.3 between Mid County Interchange and Lansdale Interchange. All lanes are now open Northbound. Southbound remains closed at Lansdale Interchange@PA_Turnpike@TotalTrafficPHL@KYWRadioTraffic https://t.co/3WuDUuLkIm pic.twitter.com/muI8nXnEU2 — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) September 24, 2024

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At this time there is no information on if anyone was injured in the crash, however, a medical helicopter did land around 5:40 p.m.

At this time police have not released any information on this crash.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.