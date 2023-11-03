Philadelphia

1 person hurt, utility poles knocked down after crash in West Philly, police say

The crash happened on Friday along Haverford Avenue just before 6 p.m.

By Emily Rose Grassi

Car crashed into wall with power line down
Two utility poles were knocked down when a vehicle crashed in West Philadelphia on Friday evening, PECO told NBC10.

The road was closed after the crash happened on Haverford Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets, police said.

PECO told NBC10 that 2,000 people lost power for nearly an hour and a half. Power has since been restored.

One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital where they were placed in stable condition, according to police.

A police spokesperson told NBC10 that PECO is working on the downed wires.

Skyforce10 was over the scene just before 6:30 p.m. as crews were working on the scene.

A vehicle appeared to be wedged between a wall and a utility pole. The front end of the vehicle was smashed with the back tires up in the air.

Crews could be seen redirecting traffic away from the section of the road where the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

