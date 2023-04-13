Crash in NJ Injures Two State Troopers and One Civilian

A New Jersey state trooper vehicle was involved in a crash along US 322 Thursday morning in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County.

At approximately 11 a.m. the police car was hit by a Ford Escape at milepost 40.3 on US 322 eastbound. Two state troopers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, police said.

The driver of the Ford Escape was trapped in an overturned car and needed to be extracted by responding crews. That person was airlifted to the hospital, according to police.

The condition of all those injured is unknown at this time.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation said due to the crash with injuries on US 322 eastbound at West of Malaga Road in Hamilton Township, all lanes are closed.

Rt 322 all lanes closed in both Directions West of Malaga Rd in Hamilton due to a crash with injuries. Follow detour or plan alternate route. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) April 13, 2023

Police are investigating the incident.