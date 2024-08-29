Crash closes Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philly

Crews worked to remove a car from an embankment on Thursday morning after a crash closed Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia ahead of the morning rush hour.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. and left a car dangling from an embankment after the incident happened at the intersection of Woodhaven and Byberry roads in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

For several hours crews worked to remove a vehicle from an embankment at that location.

Léelo en español aquí

As of about 6:30 a.m., Woodhaven Road was closed to traffic in that area to allow crews to remove the vehicle.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.