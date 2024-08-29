Northeast Philadelphia

Crash closes Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philly

A car was left hanging off an embankment after a crash near the intersection of Byberry and Woodhaven roads on Thursday morning. The crash closed Woodhaven Road ahead of rush hour

Crews worked to remove a car from an embankment on Thursday morning after a crash closed Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia ahead of the morning rush hour.

According to police, the crash occurred at about 5:40 a.m. and left a car dangling from an embankment after the incident happened at the intersection of Woodhaven and Byberry roads in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police have not yet said if anyone was injured in this incident.

For several hours crews worked to remove a vehicle from an embankment at that location.

As of about 6:30 a.m., Woodhaven Road was closed to traffic in that area to allow crews to remove the vehicle.

