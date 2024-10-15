New Jersey Turnpike

Crash involving 4 trucks, bus, and van closes NJ Turnpike lanes in Bordentown

A crash on Tuesday caused a backup of over three-and-a-half miles along northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown

By Hayden Mitman and David Chang

Officials said traffic was backed up for at least three miles following a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.
Traffic along the northbound side of the New Jersey Turnpike in Bordentown, Burlington County, was slowed significantly on Tuesday after a crash involving four trucks, a bus and a transit van closed lanes.

The crash occurred at 11:26 a.m. on the turnpike's outer roadway at milepost 54.4. Investigators said two tractor-trailers, a transit bus, a flatbed truck, a box truck and a transit van were all involved in the crash.

New Jersey State Police said at least two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Spotted around 12:45 p.m. by SkyForce10, passengers on a FlixBus were milling around after the bus pulled to the shoulder as traffic was being routed down one lane along the roadway.

Officials said on social media, the incident delayed traffic as far back as three-and-a-half miles.

Officials have not yet detailed what may have caused the crash.

An investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

