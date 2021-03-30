Caught on Cam: Crews Rip Roof Off Car That Crashed Into Back of SEPTA Bus

Emergency crews had to rip the roof off of a mangled car after it crashed into the back of a SEPTA bus on City Avenue overnight.

The wreck took place near the Monument Road intersection on the Montgomery County side of the road Monday night, just before midnight. SEPTA said the driver struck the back of a Route 38 bus.

The driver of the Kia was trapped in the red car. Firefighters could be seen cutting the roof off to free the driver and taking the driver to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher.

The driver went to the hospital where the driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, SEPTA said. The bus driver complained of injuries and refused treatment at the scene. No one on board the bus was hurt.

The crash kept City Avenue closed from Presidential to Monument avenues for about five hours before reopening in time for the morning rush.