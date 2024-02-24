Four people were hurt in an early morning crash in New Jersey on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway at the Egg Harbor Township toll plaza, according to police.

A person driving a Kia when they lost control of the vehicle and struck the toll booth in Hamilton Township, officials said.

The driver and three passengers were hurt in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The crash is currently under investigation.