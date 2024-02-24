New Jersey

4 hurt after driver loses control at toll plaza on AC Expressway, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Four people were hurt in an early morning crash in New Jersey on Saturday, police said.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway at the Egg Harbor Township toll plaza, according to police.

A person driving a Kia when they lost control of the vehicle and struck the toll booth in Hamilton Township, officials said.

The driver and three passengers were hurt in the crash and taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

The crash is currently under investigation.

