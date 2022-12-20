Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned vehicle with the crane.

Hazmat crews were responding to the scene to cleanup a hydraulic leak.

Reports of injuries weren't immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.