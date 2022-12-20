New Jersey

Crane Tips Over, Blocks NJ Road After Crash

The crash happened on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township, Camden County

By NBC10 Staff

An overturned crane blocked a Camden County, New Jersey road on Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Little Gloucester Road near Golfview Drive in Gloucester Township.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed a sedan into a wooded area off the road, near the overturned vehicle with the crane.

Hazmat crews were responding to the scene to cleanup a hydraulic leak.

Reports of injuries weren't immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

