Philly's Cradles to Crayons, First Quality distribute 700,000 diapers to local families in need

A Philadelphia non-profit partnered with the makers of Cuties brand diapers and unloaded two-tractor trailers of approximately 700,000 diapers for more than 70 service partners to distribute them to local families in need.

Cradle to Crayons-Philadelphia said in a statement that children are at risk of experiencing clothing insecurity and lack the clothing they need to thrive.

The non-profit is fighting to end this issue of clothing insecurity and working to ensure children have access to clothing essentials.

According to a National Diaper Bank Network study of diaper insecurity and health and economic mobility in the U.S., more families can work or attend school, reduce healthcare spending and have healthier children when they have the diapers their child needs.

Organizers of this event said that the average infant even wears up to 12 diapers a day or 360 diapers a month.

The partnership between C2C and First Quality began in 2021.

Both groups said, in a statement, that they want to give back to families who were low-income and in homeless situations in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Since coming together, C2C and First Quality said that they have distributed 20 million diapers and 10 million baby wipes, had 120 volunteers devote 300 hours of their time and won the 2023 Philadelphia Business Journal’s "Face of Philanthropy" award for their work and partnership to end diaper need and fight childhood poverty.

First Quality employees are also volunteering to quality check, sort and pack donated children's clothing for Philadelphians in hopes to make a difference in the lives of the youth.