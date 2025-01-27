Eagles analysis

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones doesn't believe in his team's playoff drought

Apparently, not everyone believes 30 years is a long time.

By Dan Roche

Soon, the NFC Champion Eagles will begin preparations for playing in the franchise’s third Super Bowl in the last eight seasons. Meanwhile, down the trough, the Dallas Cowboys earlier today introduced their new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, after a 7-10 season.

Schottenheimer didn’t make any grandiose statements about returning the team to glory to grab headlines. Instead,  the team’s co-owner/CEO/No. 1 son Stephen Jones made the comment to remember.

Many are aware – and if you aren’t, you’re likely not an Eagles fan – that Jones’ franchise hasn’t enjoyed a deep playoff run in a while. When we use term “in a while,” that’s being kind. The Cowboys haven’t played in a conference championship game since the 1995 season, 30 seasons ago.

30 years being a long time, especially in sports, isn’t an arguable point. The only time 30 years isn’t a long time is when the topic is historic eras, like Mesozoic or Triassic.

But Jones doesn’t seem to believe his team is in the middle of the NFL’s Sahara Desert.

"Obviously we're also evaluating where it didn't go right in terms of... this drought that... *air quotes* people say we're in, in terms of a Championship Game or a Super Bowl."

Air quotes give the implication that either a) the term in the air quotes is provably false or b) you don’t really believe what’s in the air quotes. After yesterday’s game featuring the Commanders, the Cowboys’ drought (notice no air quotes) without a NFC Championship Game appearance is now the longest for any of the 16 teams in the NFC… by 15 years. The Bears have the next longest, having last gotten there in 2010.

Now we know Stephen Jones takes after his father in two key areas: inability to run a successful NFL football team, and a brain that resides in reality.

