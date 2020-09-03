DOWNINGTOWN

COVID-19 Outbreak Reported In School Cheerleading Team in Chester County

The outbreak may have started with one person exposed to COVID-19

A cheerleader in silhouette
Digital First Media via Getty Images

A high school cheerleading team in Chester County is in the midst of a outbreak of coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.

Six members of the Downingtown-based team -- all girls aged 15 to 17 -- have tested positive. Contract tracing has found that up to 60 more people may have been exposed by the team members.

The outbreak happened during a private camp run by a school. It appears to have started when someone attended cheerleading practice after being exposed to COVID-19.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Boyertown 5 hours ago

After a Pandemic Sideline and Zoom Practices, Boys Hockey Team Wins Championship

Temple University 12 hours ago

Temple University Suspends Most In-Person Classes for Fall Semester After Coronavirus Outbreak

The exposure risks found by contact tracing include some at a nearby gymnastics facility.

Chester County health officials continue to investigate.

This article tagged under:

DOWNINGTOWNcoronavirus
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us