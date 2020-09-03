COVID-19 Outbreak Reported In School Cheerleading Team in Chester County

A high school cheerleading team in Chester County is in the midst of a outbreak of coronavirus, health officials said Thursday.

Six members of the Downingtown-based team -- all girls aged 15 to 17 -- have tested positive. Contract tracing has found that up to 60 more people may have been exposed by the team members.

The outbreak happened during a private camp run by a school. It appears to have started when someone attended cheerleading practice after being exposed to COVID-19.

The exposure risks found by contact tracing include some at a nearby gymnastics facility.

Chester County health officials continue to investigate.