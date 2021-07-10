Couple Convicted In With Attacking Teen Sesame Place Worker in Face Mask Dispute

A New York couple have now been found guilty by a jury in Bucks County of assaulting a 17-year-old Sesame Place employee over a face mask dispute last year.

Troy McCoy, 40, of The Bronx, New York, was found guilty of aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassments and endangerment.

While Shakerra Bonds, 32, also from The Bronx, was found guilty of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

On Aug. 9, McCoy, 39, and Bonds, 31, were at Sesame Place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, with another adult and four children, police said.

A 17-year-old employee told McCoy and Bonds that they were required to wear masks while in the park due to coronavirus safety measures.

The duo then confronted the teenage worker at the Captain Cookie’s High C’s Adventure ride where McCoy "sucker punched" the teen in the face to teach him a lesson, according to police paperwork filed in court. The teen fell to the ground unconscious as Bonds continued the beating.

The attack appeared to happen in front of the couple's children, according to investigators.

The couple then fled from the scene as park security chased after them, police said.

The teen suffered a broken jaw and damaged teeth. He also spent nearly a week at the hospital.

After the trial, the judge revoked McCoy’s bail and also ordered Bonds’ bail to be increased to 10% of $250,000.