Couple charged with killing girl after torturing, abusing her for years, DA says

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of abuse and could be disturbing for some readers

The father and stepmother of a Chester County girl who died after years of abuse and torture are now charged with her murder, investigators said.

On Thursday, July 25, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced additional charges of murder in the first, second and third degree as well as involuntary servitude against Rendell Hoagland, 52, and Cindy Warren, 45, of West Caln Township, Pennsylvania.

Hoagland and Warren were initially arrested on May 6, 2024, in connection to the death of 12-year-old Malinda Hoagland. The two suspects remain held at the Chester County Prison without bail.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"I can stand here before you and say that we intend to pursue the death penalty in this case," Chester County District Attorney Christopher de Barrena-Sarobe said during a Thursday afternoon press conference.

Malinda Hoagland

The death of Malinda Hoagland

On May 4, 2024, Malinda Hoagland was taken to Paoli Hospital’s Trauma Unit. The girl’s father, Rendell Hoagland, had called 911 and claimed his daughter struck a tree while riding her bicycle around 12:30 a.m. that morning.

Medics at the scene as well as staff at the hospital noticed the girl was severely emaciated and had numerous injuries all over her body. The girl later died that night while in surgery shortly before 10 p.m.

Investigators later determined Malinda had lost consciousness that day and didn't get help for hours.

"They took about three quarters of a day to call 911," Barrena-Sarobe said.

The autopsy revealed Malinda died from starvation and multiple blunt force injuries. The girl weighed 50 pounds at the time of her death and had suffered around 75 bruises, contusions, ulcers and pressure sores throughout her body, investigators said.

Years of abuse and torture, investigators say

Chester County investigators determined Malinda Hoagland had suffered years of abuse and torture at the hands of her father, Rendell Hoagland, and her stepmother, Cindy Warren.

“Information from the Coroner’s Office and medical experts demonstrates a years-long pattern of extensive torture and abuse," Barrena-Sarobe said. "Moreover, text messages and hundreds of videos show that the Defendants engaged in a calculated and systematic method of terrorizing, manipulating, and dehumanizing Malinda. We will get justice for Malinda.”

Through search warrants, investigators later obtained hundreds of videos and images from the suspects’ cellphones as well as security cameras, officials said.

The videos showed the girl’s ankle cuffed to furniture while her father and stepmother berated her through an in-camera speaker while they weren’t physically present, officials said. Text exchanges between the suspects showed they punished the girl for forgetting chores or schoolwork, “stealing” food, not smiling during school sessions over Zoom and urinating on herself while cuffed to the furniture, according to investigators.

Rendell Hoagland and Warren also often texted about hiding injuries from concerned family members and reporters, officials said.

Malinda was removed from in-person schooling in November of 2023, investigators said. School records revealed the girl had around 25 unexcused absences in 2023 and an additional 10 excused absences, according to officials. She attended a cyber school after being pulled from school at the end of 2023.

According to investigators, Malinda's father and stepmother used makeup to cover up her beatings and shackled her legs to the floor during her virtual classes.

“She suffered from rugburn to her face so severe, that could not be covered up by makeup, that she had to be held home from school for weeks," Barrena-Sarobe said.

Barrena-Sarobe also said they forced the girl to do hours of pushups and stand for hours while holding books over her head. They also recorded themselves beating the girl whenever she dropped a book, investigators said.

Family of girl plans to file lawsuit

Investigators said there’s no indication that either school Malinda attended failed to meet the legal requirements of reporting abuse. They also said evidence shows teachers at both schools often checked in with Malinda.

Malinda's half-sisters don't believe that, however, and are planning a lawsuit against various agencies. Tom Bosworth, the attorney for the half-sisters, said that Malinda shouldn't have been living with the suspects in the first place due to Warren having prior convictions for child abuse.

"They had knowledge," Bosworth said. "They knew the child was in the home with this individual who had a record in black and white. The child was displaying both physical and psychological signs of abuse."

Barrena-Sarobe, meanwhile, said he's currently working with lawmakers on creating tougher laws to help prevent cases of torture against children.

The Chester County Detectives continue to investigate the incident while First Assistant District Attorney Erin O’Brien is the assigned prosecutor. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office advises anyone who is concerned about the safety of a child to call 911 or Childline at 1-800-932-0313. Childline reports can be anonymous.

Anyone with additional information on the case, should call the Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.