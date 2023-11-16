Couple charged after toddler fires handgun at Monroe Co. elementary school

The Pennsylvania State Police have charged the parents of a three-year-old who fired a handgun in the parking lot of a school in the Poconos last month.

According to the police, Ana Karen De Los Santos, 34, and Winslow Jimenez Zabala, 32, both of Tannersville, have been charged after their toddler fired a handgun in the parking lot of Middle Smithfield Elementary School in East Stroudsburg on Oct. 4 at about 2 p.m.

Officials said that, at that time, De Los Santos was at the school to pick up one of her children, and left her other children -- an 11-year-old and a three-year-old -- in her car in the school's parking lot while she was gone.

While De Los Santos was in the school, under the front passenger seat, the three-year-old found a loaded 9mm Glock handgun in an unlocked case, which police said, was left there by Jimenez Zabala.

After finding the weapon, officials said the child pulled the trigger, discharging a single round inside the vehicle. The shot traveled under the rear passenger seat and back towards the rear of the vehicle, and police said, no one was struck by the bullet.

Police said the school's video surveillance captured the incident.

Jimenez Zabala has been charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, while De Los Santos was charged similarly along with possessing a weapon on school property and other offenses.