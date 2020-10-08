Couple Arrested in Connection to Death of Girl Whose Remains Were Found in Del. Softball Field

A husband and wife are in custody in connection to the death of a young girl whose remains were found in a Delaware softball field more than a year ago.

Kristie Haas, 28, and Brandon Haas, 38, both formerly of Smyrna, Delaware, were both arrested in connection to the death of 3-year-old Emma Cole.

In September 2019, the remains of a child were discovered in the Little Lass softball field in Smyrna, Delaware. Investigators later identified the child as Cole. After more than a year of investigating, police identified Kristie Haas and Brandon Haas as persons of interest in the girl’s death.

Police have not yet revealed a cause of death, what the couple will be charged with or the couple’s relation to the child.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.