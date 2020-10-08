Delaware

Couple Arrested in Connection to Death of Girl Whose Remains Were Found in Del. Softball Field

Kristie Haas, 28, and Brandon Haas, 38, both formerly of Smyrna, Delaware, were both arrested in connection to the death of 3-year-old Emma Cole. 

By David Chang

A husband and wife are in custody in connection to the death of a young girl whose remains were found in a Delaware softball field more than a year ago. 

Kristie Haas, 28, and Brandon Haas, 38, both formerly of Smyrna, Delaware, were both arrested in connection to the death of 3-year-old Emma Cole. 

In September 2019, the remains of a child were discovered in the Little Lass softball field in Smyrna, Delaware. Investigators later identified the child as Cole. After more than a year of investigating, police identified Kristie Haas and Brandon Haas as persons of interest in the girl’s death. 

Police have not yet revealed a cause of death, what the couple will be charged with or the couple’s relation to the child. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

