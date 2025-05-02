A school bus aide in suburban Bucks County is out of a job after being found partially undressed in his parked car at an elementary school last month.

"I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred on the grounds of Richboro Elementary School on

April 10, 2025," Council Rock School District superintendent Dr. Andrew Sanko wrote in an April 30, 2025, letter sent to district families.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A school district staff member discovered the bus aide asleep in his personal car "in a state of partial undress," Sanko wrote. "While in the car, the bus aide had no contact with or proximity to students."

The bus aide was contracted by Durham School Services, Sanko said.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Due to the timing of the staff member reporting the incident to the school principal, the bus aide boarded a van before the incident could be addressed, Sanko said.

Four children and a driver were onboard the van with the driver and the route was completed without incident, Sanko said.

"Durham School Services terminated the individual’s employment immediately following the incident," Sanko wrote. "The parents of students on the bus were contacted and informed of the matter."

The incident was reported to ChildLine and Northampton Township police that continued to investigate and later charged the bus aide with misdemeanor indecent exposure.

"While this person was not a Council Rock employee, we recognize the seriousness of the situation and the

concerns it may raise within our community," Sanko wrote.

The school district didn't name the worker.

NBC10 reached out to Durham School Services for comment, but have yet to hear back.