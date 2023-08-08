Pennsylvania

Coroner's office releases names of 2 killed in I-81 bus crash in Pa.

The Dauphin County coroner's office said Tuesday that 39-year-old Alioune Diop and 26-year-old Serigne Ndiaye died of multiple traumatic injuries in the crash on Sunday.

By The Associated Press

Police and rescue workers on the scene of a bus crash in Dauphin County, Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police via AP

What to Know

  • Authorities have released the names of two of three people killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near Harrisburg.
  • Officials are still working to confirm the identity of a third victim.
  • State police say the bus was on Interstate 81 just north of Harrisburg heading from New York to Ohio in heavy rain when it left the road, struck an embankment, turned onto its right side and struck a sport utility vehicle that had stopped in traffic.

Authorities have released the names of two of the three people killed in a bus crash on a Pennsylvania interstate near the commonwealth's capital city.

The Dauphin County coroner's office said Tuesday that 39-year-old Alioune Diop of the Bronx, New York, and 26-year-old Serigne Ndiaye, whose residence is unknown, died of multiple traumatic injuries in the crash shortly before midnight Sunday north of Harrisburg on Interstate 81.

The coroner's office said "final steps are underway" to confirm the identity of the third victim.

State police say the bus, carrying up to 50 people and heading from New York to Ohio, was heading south on I-81 during heavy rain. It was in the right lane on a right-hand curve when it left the road, struck an embankment, turned onto its right side and hit a sport utility vehicle that had stopped in traffic in the right lane, police said.

Three passengers of the bus operated by the Super Lucky Tour Company of Boston were declared dead at the scene, the police report said, and others suffered injuries that ranged from minor to severe. The occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Milton S. Hershey Medical Center said it helped 28 patients from the crash, ages 1 to 69, including five minors. One remained as a patient Tuesday while 27 had been discharged. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Community Osteopathic treated and released 20 of 21 patients Monday, with one adult still hospitalized.

Peter Chan, the bus company manager, said in a phone interview Monday that he was “very sorry to hear about the accident” but had no further information because he hadn’t been able to talk to the driver, who was hospitalized after the crash.

