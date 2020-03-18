The area just outside Citizens Bank Park, the baseball stadium home to the Philadelphia Phillies, could soon be used to test for the coronavirus as the city responds to the increasing spread.

Multiple tents began getting set up outside the ballpark in South Philadelphia to allow for testing on Tuesday, and Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on Wednesday confirmed plans to convert it into a "drive-thru" testing location.

"We hope to open that site soon," Farley said.

The commissioner said Citizens Bank Park would be "one of many" locations to perform testing across the city. However, he conceded that there remain "many operational issues on that site to work out" and there was no concrete date for when it could be used for testing.

Not just anyone would be tested at the sports complex; they would instead have to meet certain, as of yet unspecified, criteria, Farley said. The reason for limiting testing is because of a shortage of Viral Transport Media kits, which have the swabs needed to collect test samples, he said.

People who feel like they should be tested should first contact their medical provider, Farley added.

Currently, there are tents at the sports complex labeled with PTF1, the abbreviation for Pennsylvania Task Force 1, which is part of a local Federal Emergency Management Agency operation.

Like other Major League Baseball stadiums, Citizens Bank Park will not be hosting games until at least mid-May after the MLB postponed Opening Day due to the coronavirus. The Phillies' ballpark has plenty of room for cars to line up, which would allow for drive-thru testing, the likes of which is already being performed by Penn Medicine and Main Line Health.

In Philadelphia, 34 people were infected with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Wednesday afternoon. Even more infections were recorded in neighboring counties, with cases in Pennsylvania numbering at least 133 as of Wednesday.