As Coronavirus Closes More Schools, What Happens to Students Who Rely on School Lunches?

"There are some students whose food at school is the one or two meals they're getting that day. This situation is really highlighting how critical school meals are," one official said

Over the next two weeks, 23,000 students in the Northshore School District in suburban Seattle are learning from home in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak gripping Washington state and rippling across the country, NBC News reports.

But with students' daily routines thrown for a loop, another immediate challenge has surfaced for school officials: How do you make sure every child has access to lunch?

"Students can't learn properly if they're not fed," Juliana Fisher, the district's food services and nutrition director, said. "There are some students whose food at school is the one or two meals they're getting that day. This situation is really highlighting how critical school meals are."

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

North Philadelphia 12 hours ago

Police Apprehend Man Underground After Deadly Street Shooting

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Coronavirus Cancellations in Philadelphia Region

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us