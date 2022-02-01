Store Clerk, Would-Be Robber Hurt in Philly Corner Store Shootout

A worker and an armed robber were hurt in a shootout inside a Philadelphia corner store early Tuesday morning.

The shootout took place shortly before 4 a.m. inside the corner smoke shop at Torresdale and Cheltenham avenues in the Wissinoming neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

Police officers and medics arrived to find a 32-year-old woman bleeding from gunshot wounds to her upper thigh and hip, police said. She was rushed to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

The woman was working behind the counter at the store and speaking to the manager when two armed men burst in and announced a robbery, police said. She pulled a gun and a shootout began between her and one of the would-be thieves.

About 45 minutes after the shootout, a man matching the description of one of the gunmen showed up at the hospital

Police recovered the worker's gun and the gun of one of the would-be robbers behind the counter, investigators said. At least seven shots appeared to have been fired.

In-store surveillance cameras captured the entire shootout, police said.

No charges had been announced as of Tuesday morning.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.