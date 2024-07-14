Pennsylvania

‘Corey died a hero': Gov. Shapiro remembers Pa. man killed at Trump rally

In a press conference on Sunday, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro said Corey Comperatore, a former firefighter, was killed during an assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump

By Hayden Mitman and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Governor Josh Shapiro said Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed during an assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, died a hero during a press event on Sunday.

According to the governor, Comperatore was a former fire chief, the father of two daughters and a vocal supporter of Trump.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night: Corey Comperatore," said Shapiro. "Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. And most especially, Corey loved his family."

Shapiro said he spoke to Comparatore's family and that "Corey died a hero."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally," he said. "Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing."

Shapiro said he also reached out to the families of two others who were critically injured during the shooting on Saturday, as well.

News 18 hours ago

‘It's sick': Biden condemns violence after Trump injured in shooting at campaign rally

News 19 hours ago

Photos show Trump with blood on his face after shots fired at rally

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Attempt on Trump's life shakes a presidential election like no other

However, Shapiro refused to comment on the ongoing investigation into the shooting on Saturday, saying that law enforcement officials would provide additional details throughout the day.

The governor also said he has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff in Comperatore's memory.

In other developments, President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Sunday afternoon after a Situation Room briefing on the shooting at Trump's rally.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us