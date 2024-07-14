‘Corey died a hero': Gov. Shapiro remembers Pa. man killed at Trump rally

Governor Josh Shapiro said Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed during an assassination attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump on Saturday, died a hero during a press event on Sunday.

According to the governor, Comperatore was a former fire chief, the father of two daughters and a vocal supporter of Trump.

"We lost a fellow Pennsylvanian last night: Corey Comperatore," said Shapiro. "Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. And most especially, Corey loved his family."

Shapiro said he spoke to Comparatore's family and that "Corey died a hero."

"Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally," he said. "Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing."

Shapiro said he also reached out to the families of two others who were critically injured during the shooting on Saturday, as well.

However, Shapiro refused to comment on the ongoing investigation into the shooting on Saturday, saying that law enforcement officials would provide additional details throughout the day.

The governor also said he has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff in Comperatore's memory.

In other developments, President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Sunday afternoon after a Situation Room briefing on the shooting at Trump's rally.