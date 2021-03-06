Deadly Crash

Cops ID Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Killed 60-Year-Old Man

Police say Edward Prince, also known as Jamil Smith, is wanted for vehicular homicide for a fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

By Joe Brandt and NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are seeking a 44-year-old Olney man whom they say left a deaf and nonverbal man to die after striking him with his SUV Wednesday night.

Neighbors along the 3300 block of North 2nd Street in Philadelphia this week mourned Roberto Oquendo Velez, who police say was struck after 11 p.m. March 3 while crossing at Ontario Street.

Police now believe they have identified the driver of the SUV as Edward Prince, of the 4800 block of North 5th Street. Prince also uses the name Jamil Smith, a police spokeswoman says.

Philadelphia Police
Investigators say a dark blue SUV, likely a 2001-2005 GMC Yukon or Envoy struck Oquendo. The vehicle now has a broken right front headlight, and would have damage to the right-front fender.

"Please give yourself up," sister Brunilda Rodriguez pleaded earlier this week. "You killed a human being, he's mute and deaf. And my mom is suffering from this, we're all suffering. We've lost a human being, our brother."

Prince is wanted on charges of vehicular homicide, involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-TIPS or dial 911.

Deadly CrashPhiladelphia policeNorth Philadelphiahit-and-runSuspect
