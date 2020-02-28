ambulance chase

LIVE: Cops Chase Ambulance-Stealing Suspect Through Philadelphia

A suspect stole an ambulance Friday night and drove through Philadelphia, crashing into other vehicles and police cruisers

By NBC10 Staff

A runaway ambulance, driven by a suspect, wound its way Friday night through busy streets in Philadelphia.

The suspect is being chased by dozens of police cruisers, evading them in numerous close calls and crashing into other vehicles along the way. He initially stole the ambulance at the scene of an alleged shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The chase began shortly after 9 p.m. As of 10:30 p.m., the chase was still ongoing in Northeast Philadelphia and the Frankford section. During that time, he drove along some of the city's busiest streets, including the boulevard, Cottman Avenue and Frankford Avenue.

At one point, the ambulance drove through a gas station, squeezed through several police cruisers and slammed into another vehicle before again making a getaway down Frankford Avenue.

He also stopped another time, and appeared eager to end the chase. As police officers approached, he opened the door and one officer may have Tased the suspect. But a second later, the suspect closed the door and drove off again.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. NBC10's SkyForce helicopter captured much of the chase on video.

Check back for updates as they become known.

