A car hit two Chester City police vehicles on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning causing the vehicles to catch on fire, according to police.

The fire started after police were conducting a traffic stop in the southbound lanes, officials said. While on the shoulder, a car that was driving by hit the stopped cars.

The crash ultimately resulted in the 3 cars catching on fire. The officers were outside their vehicles when the crash happened.

Those who were injured in the incident were taken to nearby hospitals by ambulance. No word yet on how many people were hurt, or the extent of their injuries.

The City of Chester Police Department took to social media and warned drivers to slow down and move over for flashing lights.

In photos shared by police, the three cars can be seen after the fire badly burned with the front bumpers smashed in.

One photo that police shared on Facebook shows the moments during the fire.

The crash is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.