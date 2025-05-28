Controversial bill regulating mobile services in Kensington signed by mayor

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker signed a bill regulating trucks and vehicles that largely provide services to people experiencing homelessness and substance abuse issues in Kensington on Wednesday.

The bill, which was drafted by Kensington's City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada, will require permits for mobile service vehicles and limit where they can operate in the neighborhood, the mayor's office said.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“Today is another step forward as we seek to restore Kensington for the residents who live and work in this proud neighborhood,” said Parker. “This legislation reaches an appropriate balance between longtime residents and the medical service providers who seek to provide care for individuals with substance use disorder.”

According to officials, the bill intends to address the problems residents have been raising about mobile services, including littering and safety concerns. However, the bill's support is not unanimous.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As the bill signing event took place at the public library in Kensington, someone who opposes the bill spoke to the mayor about how she thinks it is not the best solution for the neighborhood.

"How is taking away services that are flexible and responsive, that come to the people in need to provide things like water, clothing and food, how is that really an ecosystem of care?" The unidentified woman at the event asked.

"This bill is sentencing people who are most vulnerable to die. The replacements of it are not adequate. They’re not meeting people where they live. It’s cruelty," she added.

Parker responded to the criticism, saying, "We are building a holistic approach. A holistic approach to a long-time, systemic problem that has been allowed to become compounded decade after decade."

"And now, the people who live in this community -- I don’t’ care if you own, I don’t care if you rent -- we listened to their concerns about what should not be normalized in their community. That, quite frankly, wouldn’t be tolerated in other neighborhoods in the city of Philadelphia," Parker added.

The bill will not impact certain mobile services, including EMTs, as well as pediatric, vision, dental, veterinary and mammogram services, the mayor's office said.

Additionally, mobile services will only be allowed to operate in a lot at 265 East Lehigh Avenue, located in front of the City’s Police Assisted Diversion Office, as well as East Allegheny Avenue between Kensington Avenue and F Street between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the mayor's office.

The city will begin enforcing the permit system when it takes effect on July 27, the mayor's office said. In the meantime, the city's Director of Public Safety will work with police to determine how enforcement will work.