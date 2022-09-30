Contamination Fear Sparks Boil Water Advisory for 11K Customers in Montco

Some 11,000 Pennsylvania American Water Company customers in Montgomery County are being asked to boil their water because of the risk that it could be contaminated.

The company said that late Thursday night, workers discovered a loss of positive water pressure after a watermain break in Norristown. A loss of positive water pressure could "allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage," American Water said.

Customers in portions of East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough shouldn't drink water, make ice, wash dishes, brush teeth or prep food without boiling the water or using bottled water until further notice.

Pennsylvania American Water warned that there could be bacteria, viruses and parasites in the water that could make people sick. Symptoms include nausea, cramps, diarrhea and associated headaches.

The company said it is working to repair the water main break and continues to collect water quality samples to analyze.

For more information, visit their site, and select Alerts, or contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 800-565-7292.