Recalls

Consumers being advised to throw out pork product sold in some northeastern states

By Angela Fortuna

USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is advising consumers to throw out a pork product that was illegally imported from Ecuador.

Authorities issued a public health alert for frozen ready-to-eat pork mortadella products, which were imported from a country ineligible to export meat and poultry products to the U.S.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The pork product, a one-pound vacuum-sealed package containing "Mortadela Especial Bolognia," was shipped to retail and distributor locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Authorities believe people may have the pork product in their freezers. Anyone who purchased it is urged not the eat it.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

FSIS said they found mortadella bologna products that didn't have the USDA mark of inspection while surveilling a warehouse.

There haven't been any reports of reactions due to consumption at this time. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers can throw it out or return it to the place of purchase. If you have questions, you can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Traffic 22 mins ago

Downed trees cause Amtrak, SEPTA to stop service in Pennsylvania

West Philadelphia 21 mins ago

Philly police seek armed gunman in string of West Philly robberies

To report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, you can do so online.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us