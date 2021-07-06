Worker Killed, Operator Hurt After Drill Rig Collapses in University City

One man was killed while another man was injured after a drill rig collapsed in Philadelphia's University City Tuesday night.

The drill rig was offloading equipment from a tractor-trailer and placing it in a work site on the 3100 block of Convention Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. when it tipped over and collapsed.

Both the rig operator and a 55-year-old worker were trapped underneath the apparatus, which was originally described as a crane. Rescue crews were able to get both men out. They were both taken to Presbyterian Hospital where the worker was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

Officials have not yet revealed the condition of the rig operator.

"Cook Drilling" was seen on the side of the crane. NBC10 reached out to a spokesperson for the Bucks County-based company who said the owner was headed to the scene.

Firefighters also said there was a fuel leak from the crane and L&I responded to the scene.

The investigation into the incident continued Tuesday morning. Expect some potential traffic troubles in the area.