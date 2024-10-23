The Conshohocken Italian Bakery has been a staple in our region for more than 50 years.

Sadly, the bakery will close its doors for good this Sunday, Oct. 27. It was news that shocked the town and nearly broke the internet.

"It will be sad to walk by and the bakery no longer here," Christina Wilson said.

Everything from its rolls to tomato pies and the homemade cannoli are loved by many.

With just days left, customers are continuing to show up so they can stock up.

"I'm going to freeze a pie and have one slice every New Year's Day for the rest of my life," Wilson said.

Born in Italy, Dominic Gambone immigrated to the United States where he started working as a baker and realized he knew he could do it too, only better.

The Gambone family and their partners built the bakery back in 1973. His sister Ana has been with him the whole time at his side.

"All my whole family worked here, my brothers, my sister," Dominic Gambone told NBC10.

The bakery easily sells thousands of rolls every day. In recent years, their tomato pie has become famous for its personal touch of cheese.

The success of the Gambone family and their Conshy Bakery hasn't come without a lot of hard work, long days and long weeks.

"Almost every holiday and 6 days a week. I took one day off," Dominic said.

Now, it's time for Dominic and his family to take some real time off...if he can.

"I gotta find something to do," he said.

For these last few days, they will continue to bake and say goodbye to the many customers and friends who have had these baked goods on tables, not just in Conshohocken, but all over the region.

"I'd like to say thank you to everybody, Conshohocken and all over the world," Dominic said.

The thank you notes have poured in from social media and kids have been stopping by to drop off cards.

The bakery's final day is this Sunday, Oct. 27.