Congresswoman Wild defends comments questioning President Biden's electability

Congresswoman Susan Wild, who represents the Lehigh Valley in the House of Representatives, has issued a statement after a report from CNN claimed she was one of several Democratic lawmakers who opposed President Joe Biden as the nominee in the upcoming presidential election.

The comments, CNN claimed, were made during a call between legislators and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday.

According to Wild, the call was a "a confidential conversation with other members of House Democratic leadership," during which she expressed concerns about Biden's "electability at the top of the ticket."

"I expressed the same concerns that Americans across the country -- and here in my district -- are grappling with, about President Biden’s electability at the top of the ticket. I expressed these concerns after spending multiple days speaking with my constituents about the importance of this election, when reproductive rights, workers’ rights and democracy are all on the ballot," she said in a statement. "In the coming days and weeks, I will operate as I always have, continuing to have these important conversations while keeping the best interests of my constituents at the forefront of every decision and statement I make."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Wild is currently running for re-election to represent the state's 7th Congressional District. She's facing opposition from Republican Ryan Mackenzie and Lewis Shupe, who is running as an independent.