We Interrupt This Program…

Congress is shutting down TV! Well, Congress isn't really shutting down TV, but they are changing the way we tune in to see our favorite programs.

By Vince Lattanzio

Question for you. Are you ready for the DTV switch?

I know TV stations have been harping on the whole DTV thing for months now, but it’s actually a pretty big deal.

Anyone who gets their TV signal from an antenna and does not have a converter box or television with a digital tuner inside will be outta luck come February.

That means no more 30 Rock, no more Grey's Anatomy, no more Family Guy or CSI.

Now, you’re probably thinking, “How do I know if my TV is ready?”

Here are a few tips on how to get ready for DTV transition:

  • The government mandated switch will happen on February 17, 2009.
  • If you have cable TV (Comcast, RCN), satellite (DirecTV, Dish Network) or FiOS (Verizon), you do not need to do a thing. Your service provider does all of the work.
  • Keep in mind that you may have additional TVs in your house that may not be hooked up to cable or satellite. You will need a converter box for those sets.
  • It will cost you a few bucks for a converter box, but the government is giving away two $40 coupons to help offset the cost.
  • To sign up for your coupons, visit DTV2009.gov.
  • All TV’s manufactured after March 2007 were required to have a digital tuner inside. So, if your TV has a digital tuner, you don’t need to do anything.

   Visit the DTV Conversion section of our website for more information on the switch.

