Congestion pricing refund? Fierce critic of toll wants to give NJ drivers their money back

With the future of congestion pricing in New York City uncertain, at least one neighboring lawmaker is seizing on the opportunity to call for a refund for drivers who have paid the toll in recent weeks.

New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer, a Democract, put out a statement one day after the U.S. Department of Transportation's letter withdrawing support of the congestion pricing plan in which he "insisted" New York repay drivers.

“If New York insisted on keeping the cameras in place, they should be prepared to reimburse every Jersey commuter for the tolls they’re paying," Gottheimer said. "Hardworking Jersey families should not be forced to continue to bail out the MTA’s woeful and legendary mismanagement."

The Garden State lawmaker, a staunch critic of the toll, also demanded an apology from Gov. Kathy Hochul "for claiming they are ‘not forced’ to come to New York."

The governor, meanwhile, spent the end of her week back in Washington, D.C., where her spokesperson confirmed Hochul met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

"The governor and the president had a frank, candid conversation about New York’s key priorities including congestion pricing, immigration, infrastructure, economic development, energy, offshore wind and nuclear power," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Following the action by the Trump administration, the MTA said it would take action in court of the DOT withdrawal of its congestion pricing approval.

Can the DOT terminate congestion pricing unilaterally?

The Department of Transportation's letter indicates that they were withdrawing support for the tolling plan but did not specify a date by which it would "terminate" the pilot program. While the department provided the authorization for the pilot program, congestion pricing is operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

In a statement, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said the agency filed a lawsuit in federal court to ensure the plan will remain in place.

"It’s mystifying that after four years and 4,000 pages of federally-supervised environmental review – and barely three months after giving final approval to the Congestion Relief Program – USDOT would seek to totally reverse course.," the chairman added.

The lawsuit claims that the Trump administration's efforts to end congestion pricing are "unlawful" and declares the tolling system as the status quo.

"The status quo is that Congestion Pricing continues, and unless a court orders otherwise, Plaintiffs will continue to operate the Program as required by New York law," the federal court challenge reads.

NYC Comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander said his office was exploring "all available options" to reverse the Trump administration's decision to stop congestion pricing.

What projects could be affected by an end to congestion pricing?

On Jan. 10, days after the controversial program started, the MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber announced the purchase of 265 electric buses as the first project "unlocked" by congestion pricing. The busses were purchased during the first week and are expected to be in circulation across the city later this year.

Another big project that could be affected by the possible end of congestion pricing is the second phase of the Second Avenue subway extension. In the days before the toll was implemented, the MTA issued a request for proposals from companies that could design and build the extension of the Q line between 96th and 125th streets, THE CITY, an independent newsroom reported.

When the project was "paused" last summer, NBC New York reported on that the pause would impact projects to add elevators and ramps for at least 18 subway stations and upgrading signals for C & F lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

In the letter, Duffy recognizes that an end to congestion pricing "may deprive the transit agency of funding, but any reliance on that funding stream was not reasonable given that FHWA approved only a 'pilot project.'"