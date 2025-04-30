A teacher in Chester County is being investigated for alleged sexual misconduct with a student, according to a criminal docket.

Charges were filed against Michelle Mercogliano, 34, who has been working as a teacher at Conestoga High School, according to the school district.

In a statement to the school community, district Superintendent Dr. Richard Gusick wrote that Mercogliano allegedly had unlawful conduct with a student at the high school.

Mercogliano was placed on leave after the Tredyffrin Township Police Department and the Chester County District Attorney's Office alerted the district about the charges against her. Officials said she no longer has access to any buildings within the district.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

According to the superintendent, Mercogliano is a relatively new teacher at Conestoga and began teaching there in the fall.

"We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive school environment for all students. We encourage you to contact your child’s Principal if any child needs support," Dr. Gusick wrote.

Before working at Conestoga High School, Mercogliano worked at Hillside Elementary School and Valley Forge Elementary Schools between the years of 2014 and 2024, according to Gusick.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221 right away.