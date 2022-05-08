Concord Mall in Delaware Closed After Reported Bomb Threat

The Concord Mall in Wilmington, Delaware, was closed on Sunday after a reported bomb threat.

An employee was inside the mall on 4737 Concord Pike around 2:30 p.m. when they received a text message from an unidentified person. Police said that person was posing as a former employee and threatened to blow up the store.

The threat caused panic among some people inside the mall who then knocked objects to the ground, creating loud banging noises. Those noises were mistakenly reported as gunshots.

Delaware State troopers responded to the scene and evacuated the mall. After searching they didn’t find anything suspicious or out of the ordinary. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the night however.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the incident or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious should call Sergeant Pezzuto of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8397. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.